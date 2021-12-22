Omicron surge: Singapore orders airlines not to issue new tickets till Jan 20

NEW DELHI: Singapore on Wednesday imposed restrictions on air travel amid increasing cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and said airlines will not be allowed to sell new flight tickets for travel to the country from December 23 to January 20. Travellers, who have bought tickets earlier, will be allowed to travel under the quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

The VTL allows fully vaccinated travellers from selected countries to enter Singapore without being quarantined.

Travellers from Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Maldives, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US can fly to Singapore under VTL scheme.

Also Read: ‘Activate war rooms, consider night lockdowns’, Indian govt tells states on Omicron

A Singapore Airline spokesperson said they will stop accepting new bookings from December 23 to January 20 (both dates inclusive). “This follows the Singapore government’s directive to suspend new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore during this time.

” Passengers with confirmed bookings on VTL flights will not be affected by this directive and may continue their travel as planned, the spokesperson added. “There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free as long as they meet all VTL requirements.”

Singapore is the latest country in Southeast Asia to suspend reopening efforts in an attempt to buy time against the more transmissible variant after Thailand halted its quarantine-free entry program this week, a Bloomberg report said. In Australia, there’s pressure from medical experts to bring back mandatory mask-wearing and density limits, while New Zealand has pushed back the phased reopening of its border until the end of February due to the omicron variant threat.

Singapore is also instructing people returning from overseas to avoid high-risk mask-off activities such as dining at restaurants or exercising in gyms for seven days after arrival, even if they test negative each day. Previously, returnees were allowed to move freely once they tested negative.

Singapore’s local cases have plunged from a daily high of more than 4,600 in late October to just 221 on Dec. 21, according to Ministry of Health data. Still, imported cases -- most of them Omicron -- are on the rise to more than 50 each day, Bloomberg said.