Open orders cancelled by NSE after technical glitch

All open orders of equity, equity futures and option and currency futures was cancelled by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday after trading was halted following a technical glitch. Trading has been halted on NSE after the live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes stopped updating. NSE had said it is working on restoring its systems following complaints from several retail traders after the index price feed for indices across brokers froze due to a technical glitch.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE posted on Twitter. "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," it added.

Zerodha also said that it will block all its new Margin Intraday Square up (MIS) and cover orders. “Plan of action: If NSE isn't back up by 2.45 pm, we will block all new MIS & CO orders for the day and attempt to square off all equity MIS & CO positions on BSE. Unfortunately, we will not be able to do anything with intraday F&O positions if NSE isn't back up,” Zerodha tweeted.

The firm also tweeted “trading is halted on NSE across brokers.” “We are waiting for it to come back online. For equity orders, you can use BSE,” it added.

Zerodha had confirmed the glitch amid trader complaints earlier in the day and said it has been in touch with NSE. "There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Zerodha said in a tweet.

Traders had also taken to social media to register the NSE glitch. “Technical Glitch! Frozen! Nifty and Bank Nifty rates are not updating!” tweeted a user. "NSE does all sort of Mock Trading sessions for system testing, still such things happen in real time and not during mock sessions. *NIFTY / BANKNIFTY spot prices frozen since 10:07*," another user pointed out.

The Nifty 50 index is stuck at 14,820 and Nifty Bank remained at 35,626.60 since 10:15am. The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges, which NSE compiles, are also not updating due to the technical glitch. Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures prices were, however, updating as usual.

The S&P BSE Sensex had jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite the weak trend in global markets. The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47 per cent up at 14,777.15.

