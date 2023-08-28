Petrol and diesel prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities on Monday, with oil marketing companies (OMCs), which review fuel prices on a daily basis, leaving the rates untouched for the day. However, minor revision was made in case of individual places.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at ₹ 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at ₹ 94.27 per litre. (File)

OMCs, namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil, announce daily petrol and diesel prices – unchanged or revised – at 6am on the day. The previous pan-nation revision to fuel rates, meanwhile, was made on May 21 last year.

Fuel prices on August 28

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to retail for ₹96.72, while a litre of diesel comes for ₹89.62. In Mumbai, commuters must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for diesel. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is being sold for ₹106.03 and ₹94.24 respectively; in these two cities, diesel is at ₹92.76 (Kolkata) and ₹94.24 (Chennai).

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96,63 ₹ 92.38 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.98 ₹ 89.85 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.22 ₹ 93.48 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.59 ₹ 89.76

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

