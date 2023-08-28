Petrol and diesel prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today
In India, fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The new rates – unchanged or revised – are announced at 6am each day.
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities on Monday, with oil marketing companies (OMCs), which review fuel prices on a daily basis, leaving the rates untouched for the day. However, minor revision was made in case of individual places.
OMCs, namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil, announce daily petrol and diesel prices – unchanged or revised – at 6am on the day. The previous pan-nation revision to fuel rates, meanwhile, was made on May 21 last year.
Fuel prices on August 28
Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to retail for ₹96.72, while a litre of diesel comes for ₹89.62. In Mumbai, commuters must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for diesel. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is being sold for ₹106.03 and ₹94.24 respectively; in these two cities, diesel is at ₹92.76 (Kolkata) and ₹94.24 (Chennai).
|City
|Petrol price (per litre)
|Diesel price (per litre)
|Ahmedabad
|₹96,63
|₹92.38
|Bengaluru
|₹101.94
|₹87.89
|Chandigarh
|₹96.20
|₹84.26
|Gurugram
|₹96.98
|₹89.85
|Hyderabad
|₹109.66
|₹97.82
|Jaipur
|₹108.22
|₹93.48
|Lucknow
|₹96.57
|₹89.76
|Noida
|₹96.59
|₹89.76
Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?
This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.