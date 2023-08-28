Petrol and diesel prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 08:37 AM IST

In India, fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The new rates – unchanged or revised – are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities on Monday, with oil marketing companies (OMCs), which review fuel prices on a daily basis, leaving the rates untouched for the day. However, minor revision was made in case of individual places.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

OMCs, namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil, announce daily petrol and diesel prices – unchanged or revised – at 6am on the day. The previous pan-nation revision to fuel rates, meanwhile, was made on May 21 last year.

Fuel prices on August 28

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to retail for 96.72, while a litre of diesel comes for 89.62. In Mumbai, commuters must pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for diesel. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is being sold for 106.03 and 94.24 respectively; in these two cities, diesel is at 92.76 (Kolkata) and 94.24 (Chennai).

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96,63 92.38
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.98 89.85
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.22 93.48
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.59 89.76

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

