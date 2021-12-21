P&G decides to recall conditioner, shampoo sprays due to cancer risk

Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling some dry conditioner and shampoo sprays sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and Herbal Essences brands due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The recall also includes products from its Aussie and Waterless brands made in the United States and some discontinued items from its Old Spice and Hair Food brands, in which P&G said it detected "unexpected levels" of benzene, a human carcinogen.

Shares in the packaged goods maker, which have risen 15% this year, were down 1.1% at $159.36 in afternoon trading.

P&G did not disclose the number of recalled products, which were distributed through retail and online outlets, but said they represented less than 1% of its overall hair care product portfolio.

The company said it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, but added that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the products would not be expected to cause negative health consequences.

Benzene is classified as a substance that can potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

Earlier this year, US pharmacy chains pulled Johnson & Johnson's sunscreen products off their shelves after J&J said it had detected benzene in some samples.