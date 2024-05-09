 Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending

Reuters |
May 09, 2024 10:59 AM IST

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending

*

Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending
Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending

Weak consumer spending offsets rebound in exports

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

*

Inflation dampens domestic demand

*

Economy remains resilient, says economic minister

By Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores

MANILA, - The Philippine economy accelerated less than expected in the first quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as weaker consumer spending offset a rebound in export growth.

Gross domestic product grew 5.7% in the first three months from the same period last year, the statistics agency said, up from the previous quarter's 5.5% but below the 5.9% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Southeast Asian nation's government remains optimistic about growth, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said, including the strong rebound in exports fuelled by a recovery in shipments of electronic products.

"Despite our challenges on both domestic and international fronts, our economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and growth," Balisacan told a press conference. "We are in good shape."

He expressed confidence the economy can hit the government's 6.0%-7.0% full-year growth target. The government cut the target range last month from December's 6.5%-7.5% projection due to high inflation and an anticipated global slowdown.

Inflation continues to dampen domestic demand, which grew 4.6% in the first quarter, the weakest since a 4.8% contraction in the first quarter of 2021.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, economic growth slowed to 1.3% from 2.1% in the previous three months, although this was above the 1.0% growth forecast in the Reuters poll.

Exports rose 9.5% from a year earlier, the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2022.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Philippine economy grows less expected than on weaker consumer spending

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On