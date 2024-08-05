 Planning to invest in PSU stocks amid stock market crash? What you must know - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Planning to invest in PSU stocks amid stock market crash? What you must know

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Defence PSU stocks including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and BEML fell up to 6 per cent.

PSU stocks were hit hard by the stock market crash as shares of RVNL, IRFC, Mazagon Dock and NBCC fell up to 8 per cent today (August 5). The BSE PSU and CPSE indices slipped up to 4 per cent as Sensex and Nifty fell resulting in all components trading in the red. This comes following weak global cues as disappointing US job data caused worries about a potential recession in US. Fears of a reverse carry trade in Yen after a rate hike by the Bank of Japan also arose.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is the biggest loser in the PSU pack as it fell nearly 8 per cent.

Which PSU stocks lost the most amid market crash?

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is the biggest loser in the PSU pack as it fell nearly 8 per cent. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd and IRCON International Ltd were down 7 percent each, RailTel Corporation plunged nearly 7 per cent and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fell over 6.5 per cent.

Cochin Shipyard, Shipping Corporation of India and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. were locked in a lower circuit of 5 per cent each while Great Eastern Shipping Company stock also fell almost 5 per cent.

What about defence PSU stocks amid market crash?

Defence PSU stocks including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and BEML fell up to 6 per cent. NBCC India (Ltd) tanked over 7 percent, MMTC was down 6.5 per cent and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) cracked 6 per cent.

What about other PSU stocks?

Key PSU stocks including Life Insurance Corporation of India, BHEL, SJVN, NLC India, GIC, SAIL, Coal India, Power Finance Corp and Hindustan Copper fell around 6 per cent each today.

