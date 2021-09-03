Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMLA court rejects plea for exemption of Rana Kapoor's daughter
business

PMLA court rejects plea for exemption of Rana Kapoor’s daughter

Kapoor, his wife, and three daughters are being investigated over ₹600 crore received by a company they controlled from an entity associated with scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Thursday rejected a plea of Rakhi Kapoor, a daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, for an exemption from appearing before it in a money laundering case.

Special judge M G Deshpande rejected the plea noting she has never appeared before the court to date.

Kapoor, his wife, and three daughters are being investigated over 600 crore received by a company they controlled from an entity associated with scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

In December 2020, the court granted bail to Rana Kapoor’s wife, Bindu, and daughter Roshni. The court subsequently also granted bail to Radha, Kapoor’s daughter.

The court then exempted Radha and Rakhi from personally appearing before it as they cited the COVID-19 pandemic and family commitments.

In her plea, Rakhi said her children are aged three and one and she lives in London while seeking the exemption.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea saying she never appeared before it despite summons. The defence told the court Rakhi and Radha could not appear before the agency because of the pandemic.

The special court has posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

