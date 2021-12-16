‘Proud to be the market leader in rugged notebooks and rugged tablets category’

The laptops that we use in offices and homes - no matter what the ruggedness ratings are - aren’t exactly cut out for the extreme conditions that some computing devices have to deal with in certain scenarios. Drops that would shatter most laptops, temperature changes that would cripple pretty much any computing device, just to name a few.

But then there is a niche line of extremely rugged computing devices, including laptops, tablets and convertibles. These are made specifically for businesses and industries that’ll need these for employees on the factory floor, emergency services or outdoors.

HT spoke with Vijay Wadhawan, director, system solutions division, Panasonic India about the company’s new Toughbook FZ-S1 7” rugged tablet (priced ₹98,000 onwards) that runs on Android, as well as about a larger assessment of how the pandemic has shifted the market for rugged computing devices, which industries have been the most active with upgrades, and the road map for launches in India over the next year.

Here are some edited excerpts:

Q. Panasonic has a focused approach in the computing space. How has the Toughbook business evolved over the last 17 years?

Panasonic has been an inventor of rugged technology, and since the introduction of the first Toughbook over 25 years ago. The product range has continued to improve and develop each year. Since our first model launched, Toughbook mobile PCs and tablets have created their own niche, allowing access to data and applications in the most challenging of environments.

Today, we are proud to be the market leader in the rugged notebooks and rugged tablets category and, currently have 60% market share in India. From our earliest days, we have remained true to our heritage as an engineering company.

In efforts to make the workforce agile and optimise their operations, we invented rugged technology. Our goal with our ruggedised solutions portfolio is to be the trusted adviser for clients, matching their computing demands and providing customised solutions integrated with the right hardware, software and services for a seamless experience.

Q. How has the growth been in the last year? Was there ever pressure to fight for a share of the consumer laptop space?

As Panasonic’s rugged devices is a niche business division, we identify the core needs of our enterprise’s customers and offer them customised solutions and devices as per their requirements. We have witnessed a 10% year-on-year growth for rugged devices, and the pandemic has accelerated the demand for such products as businesses are adopting digital means to increase their efficiency and sustain business continuity.

With the rise in demand for digitisation, introduction of new-age technologies in manufacturing such as automation, IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and contactless transactions to name a few, enterprises are looking for reliable devices that not only are smart but rugged, too.

Today, manufacturing, defence, automotive or any mission-critical application seeks specialised devices that can be customised as per their need and perform seamlessly under extreme working environments.

Q. What would you say makes the Toughbook a niche product? Is it possible to dial up the ruggedness and toughness quotient with every new product?

Panasonic has a comprehensive range of Toughbooks - Fully-rugged, Semi-rugged, and Business Rugged wherein we have laptops, 2-in-1 detachable laptops and tablets. Our Toughbook devices comply with the MIL-Standard (MIL-STD 810G) on impact resistance and additionally meet the ingress protection norm IP65 on water and dust resistance. True to its legacy of ruggedness, the tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5m) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20°C to 50°C.

With a seven-inch outdoor-viewable display, Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well as ensuring better functionality. We offer tailored ruggedness based on the enterprise’s requirements.

Panasonic Toughbook and Toughpad(s) have been designed and developed in a manner to ensure they can be customised. For instance, integrated functionality in the form of GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, Bluetooth, extended battery life, to name a few, helping client enhance their efficiencies. Toughbook S1 is designed to function with gloves-on and can be sanitised without impacting its durability or functioning.

Q. In India, which industries have been the most active adopters?

India is a strategic market for us as it presents diverse opportunities in the form of manufacturing, smart cities and varied industrial applications. With nearly 60% market share, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc. In light of smart factories becoming a reality, we expect this trend to continue.

Currently, more than 500 large enterprise customers are using Toughbook for mission-critical applications. We have over 10,000 units deployed across emergency services in 7-8 states in India with UP police being the largest user with over 3,500 units, after the New York Police Department (NYPD). Moreover, 90% of automotive companies in India are using Toughbook on their shop floors/ service centres, and 60% of pharmaceutical companies in India are using it for their assembly and production lines.

Further, we are expanding into new verticals such as Healthcare with a solution like MDTs for ambulances as well as Devices for health workers who travel from home-to-home attending patients. Our devices can also be sanitised, which makes them very suitable for this vertical.

Q. Tell us more about the new FZ-S1 Android tablet and what’s the target user demographic.

The new Toughbook FZ-S1 7” tablet operates on Android 10 for Enterprise that enhances application safety, reliability, and management for businesses. It is powered by Qualcomm’s SDM660 Octa-Core Processor, Adreno 516 graphics, 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with a 7.0” outdoor-viewable display with glove touch functionality. It is equipped with a simple click and switch design for warm swapping batteries that’ll allow uninterrupted work shifts. With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The Toughbook FZ-S1 has Acceleration, Ambient Light, Digital Compass, and Gyro sensors along with Bluetooth connectivity with the 5.0 Class 1 version. It is drop resistant and can operate in the varied temperature range from -20°C to 50°C. The device is dust and water resistant following MIL-STD-810H and IEC 60529 certification. The tablet will be available at a starting price of ₹98,000.

The Toughbook FZ-S1 7” effectively supports emergency services such as security, police forces patrolling the streets or technicians monitoring production lines at manufacturing facilities, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.

Q. Do you feel a rugged tablet will cannibalise sales of rugged laptops?

Our offering is quite different. We think ruggedised laptops and tablets complement each other as businesses embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as smart factories, cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc.

Our products have tough build, yet are lightweight, for mobile work. We also have 2-in-1 (detachable) products in our portfolio which businesses can opt for depending on use cases and their needs. In fact, the semi-rugged laptop is the most popular and highly selling product for us, followed by the Toughpad range.

Q. How do you see the challenge of making rugged laptops evolve over the next few years? Will ruggedness standards define it?

We work very closely with our customers, understand their requirements, and design products that address their specific challenges or use cases like enhancing accessibility (both hardware and applications) of the devices, tolerating harsh conditions, and longer battery life ensuring round the clock operability.

For instance, since Covid-19 [arrived], business continuity was paramount for most of the industries including the pharmaceutical and health care sectors as these have been operating 24x7. The use case of this sector indicates that apart from being tough, businesses were looking for uninterrupted work coupled with the sanitisation of these devices.