Retail traders complain after live data for NSE indices stops updating

Several retail traders on Wednesday complained after the index price feed for indices of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) across brokers froze due to an unknown reason. Zerodha, a brokerage firm, confirmed the glitch and said it has been in touch with NSE.

"There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Zerodha, a brokerage firm, said in a tweet.

“Technical Glitch! Frozen! Nifty and Bank Nifty rates are not updating!” tweeted a user. "NSE does all sort of Mock Trading sessions for system testing, still such things happen in real time and not during mock sessions. *NIFTY / BANKNIFTY spot prices frozen since 10:07*," another user pointed out.

