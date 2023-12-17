‘False and baseless’: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal reacts to rape FIR

Mumbai: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, accused of raping a 30-year-old model in Mumbai, has issued a statement denying the grave charge. Calling the allegations "false and baseless", he promised to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. Actor registers rape complaint against JSW MD Sajjan Jindal

The woman, whose social media profile calls her an actor, said she met 64-year-old Jindal at a cricket match in Dubai, a few years ago. She said they became friends.

She accused the businessman of raping her in January, 2022, inside his company JSW Group's headquarters. She also accused the industrialist of promising to marry her.

The FIR was registered on December 13 under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Sajjan Jindal issued a statement in his personal capacity today, calling the allegations “false and baseless”, PTI reported.

"He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage," the statement read.

The statement also requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

She said before the alleged rape, they met at south Mumbai's Jindal Mansion and went on a drive. She said Sajjan Jindal had been avoiding her since the alleged rape.

The woman said the crime took place in the penthouse at the company's headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

They met on October 21 in Dubai. They later met at a politician's son's wedding.

“We had exchanged numbers and met in Mumbai because he had expressed interest in buying property from my brother who is a real estate consultant in Dubai,” said the complainant. “He started addressing me as ‘babe’ and ‘baby’, and described all the problems in his marriage when we first met alone, which made me very awkward.” She added that overtures like hugs and flirting from his side also made her feel uncomfortable.

She said she had refused getting into a physical relationship until they were married.

However, on January 2022, he allegedly took her to the penthouse and raped her, she claimed.

"Before blocking my number in June 2022, he threatened me with dire consequences if I approached the police,” she said.