Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / SBI appeals to staff to call off 2-day strike
business

SBI appeals to staff to call off 2-day strike

The employees’ association, however, have decided to go ahead with the stir till the government agrees to withdraw its proposed bill in Parliament on the matter.
SBI asked its workers to lift strike(Mint)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Public sector banks such as SBI on Monday appealed to its staff to reconsider their decision on the proposed two-day strike from Thursday against the government’s plans to privatise state-run banks.

The employees’ association, however, have decided to go ahead with the stir till the government agrees to withdraw its proposed bill in Parliament on the matter.

In a tweet, SBI said: “We request our staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the proposed strike on 16th and 17th December 2021 in the interest of our customers, investors and the Bank. Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience...”

Soumya Datta, general secretary of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation and All India State Bank Officers’ Federation said: “We are going ahead with the strike unless government assures to withdraw the proposed bill to privatise banks.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP