SBI appeals to staff to call off 2-day strike

Public sector banks such as SBI on Monday appealed to its staff to reconsider their decision on the proposed two-day strike from Thursday against the government’s plans to privatise state-run banks.

The employees’ association, however, have decided to go ahead with the stir till the government agrees to withdraw its proposed bill in Parliament on the matter.

In a tweet, SBI said: “We request our staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the proposed strike on 16th and 17th December 2021 in the interest of our customers, investors and the Bank. Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience...”

Soumya Datta, general secretary of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation and All India State Bank Officers’ Federation said: “We are going ahead with the strike unless government assures to withdraw the proposed bill to privatise banks.”

