SBI charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book to change from July 1. All you need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its charges for ATM cash withdrawal, cash withdrawal from the bank branch and cheque book. The new changes will be effective from July 1. For Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts or SBI BSBD accounts, charges will be recovered beyond free four cash withdrawal transactions including ATM and branch, reported Mint.

In the case of cheque book, the account holders will have to pay no charge only on the first 10 leafs of the cheque book. Cheque leaf beyond the limit of 10 will be subject to charges from July 1.

ATM withdrawal limit:

The largest public lender in the country has added a charge of ₹15 plus goods and services tax (GST) on each transaction after four free transactions. Same charges will be applicable on cash withdrawal from other than SBI ATM also. The new charges will be levied in the next six days.

Cash withdrawal from bank:

SBI has made cash withdrawal from both branch and ATM limited and any transaction over the limit will be chargeable from July 1. A charge of ₹15 plus GST will be levied on SBI account holders on each transaction of withdrawal at branch channel, similar to withdrawal from ATM beyond four free withdrawals.

Cheque book charges:

BSBD account holders of SBI will also have limited free cheque leaf usage from July 1. As per the revised guidelines, the account holder can use only 10 cheque leaf sans any charges in a financial year, which means an SBI BSBD account holder is permitted to use only 10 cheque leafs for free in one financial year, according to a report in Mint.

For the next 10 leafs of a cheque book, ₹40 plus GST will be charged, while ₹75 plus GST will be charged for next 25 cheque leafs. For emergency cheque book ₹50 plus GST will be charged for first 10 leafs and thereof. However, the cheque book use limit is not applicable for senior citizens.