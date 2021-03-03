Sensex breaches 51,000, Nifty above 15,100

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were trading over one and a half per cent higher on Wednesday.

BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.

Index heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank and ONGC were among top BSE Sensex gainers. Bajaj-Auto was the top index loser, followed by Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS and Tech Mahindra. Barring Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green.