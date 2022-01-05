Sensex climbs 367 points to end at 60,223; Nifty rises 120 points to 17,925

Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 367 points to reclaim the 60,000-mark on Wednesday, driven by strong gains in banking and financial stocks amid a supportive trend in European equities.

The 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,925.25.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to USD 79.99 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, buying shares worth ₹1,273.86 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

