Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 pts
business

Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 pts

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.55 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 16,125.15.
Sensex drops 200 points, closes day at 54,086; Nifty ends session at 16,138
Updated on May 24, 2022 03:56 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity indices failed to hold on to morning gains on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling 236 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks and weak trends from global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark opened higher but could not carry forward the momentum and declined 236 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 54,052.61. During the day, it hit a low of 53,886.28 and a high of 54,524.37.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.55 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 16,125.15.

In the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Nestle were among the major gainers.

"Nifty faced selling pressure in the post noon session once again today. It opened flat and rose in the morning. It later came under selling pressure and closed lower for the second consecutive session," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading lower in the afternoon trade. Stock markets in the US had ended higher on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.46 per cent to USD 112.9 per barrel.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net 1,951.17 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

"There is no distinct trend in this whipsaw market. Daily trading for the near-term is fraught with high risk," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP