Sensex drops by 104 points to end at 57,892, Nifty trades at 17,276
Closing bell: Sensex drops by 104 points to end at 57,892, Nifty trades at 17,276.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Closing bell: Sensex drops by 104 points to end at 57,892, Nifty trades at 17,276
Close Story
Subscribe to our best newsletters
HT Daily Capsule: Dissecting day’s top stories with big questions, numbers and quizzes.
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.