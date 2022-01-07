Sensex gains 142 points to end at 59,744; Nifty up by 66 points to close above 17,800

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 07, 2022 03:55 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 143 points on Friday, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 59,744.65. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 17,812.70.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.79 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.94 per cent to USD 82.76 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they sold shares worth 1,926.77 crore, according to stock exchange data.

