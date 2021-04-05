Home / Business / Sensex, NSE slide on Covid-19 numbers; banking stocks drag
The BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,046 points or 2.09 per cent at 49,984 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was lower by 249 points or 1.67 per cent to 14,618 at 10:15am.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Financial markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday and Sensex and NSE ended up on Thursday. (Reuters )

Domestic shares slid on Monday after daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 100,000 for the first time and Maharashtra imposed fresh restrictions over the rising infections. The BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,046 points or 2.09 per cent at 49,984 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was lower by 249 points or 1.67 per cent to 14,618 at 10:15am. Led by banks and financial companies, 12 of 19 sector sub-indexes at BSE dropped and stocks of hotels and cinema operators also tanked.

At the National Stock Exchange all sectoral indices, except Nifty IT which jumped by 1.8 per cent, were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, PSU bank and financial service by 1.9 per cent each, realty by 1.4 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among the lenders, IndusInd Bank lost by 3.6 per cent to 962.05 per share, Axis Bank was down by 2.4 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent. State Bank of India fell by 2.3 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 3.6 per cent and Bajaj Finserv by 2 per cent. Home loan lender dropped by 2.3 per cent to 2,472.90 per unit.

Among stocks that were in the green included, IT software major Infosys was up by 2.5 per cent, Wipro by 2.2 per cent and HCL Technologies by 2 per cent. Wipro, Britannia, JSW Steel and Cipla too traded with a positive bias.

Sensex ended 520.68 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,029.83 and Nifty rose 176.65 points or 1.2 per cent to settle at 14,867.35 in the previous session on Thursday. Financial markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Binod Modi, the head of strategy at Reliance Securities, was cited as saying by news agency PTI that domestic equities do not look to be inspiring at the moment. Modi said that the sharp spike in coronavirus disease cases in the country and resultant restrictions are likely to dent investors' sentiments in the near term. "Imposition of weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, which contributes over 13 per cent of the country’s GDP and nearly 20 per cent of India's industrial output, does not augur well," he told PTI.

Elsewhere, Asian stock prices rose to a one-and-a-half month high after data showing a surge in US employment while US bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated.

(With agency inputs)

