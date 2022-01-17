Sensex opens in green with 46 points at 61,629; Nifty trades at 18,282
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 09:36 AM IST
ANI |
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18282.30 at 9.17 am, up by 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent.
