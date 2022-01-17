Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex opens in green with 46 points at 61,629; Nifty trades at 18,282
business

Sensex opens in green with 46 points at 61,629; Nifty trades at 18,282

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.(PTI file photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 09:36 AM IST
ANI |

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18282.30 at 9.17 am, up by 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP