Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex rallies 353 points in early trade
business

Sensex rallies 353 points in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points.
Sensex opens over 300 points up in early session, Nifty trades at 16,105
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:04 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Benchmark indices on Thursday made a firm start as the Sensex rallied 353 points in early trade on buying in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid positive trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS were among the prominent gainers in early deals.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Maruti, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever Limited and M&M were among the lagards.

The Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 53,749.26 points on Wednesday. The Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 16,025.80 points.

Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted marginally lower.

Stock markets in the US had ended higher on Wednesday.

"There are indications of market stabilising and consolidating around current levels. In the mother market, US, there is a strong view that the fears of recession are overdone.

RELATED STORIES

"For the Indian economy, elevated crude prices will continue to be a major headwind and sustained FPI selling, which can be expected to continue, will be a major hurdle for the market to rally," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.35 per cent to USD 114.47 per barrel.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net 1,803.06 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP