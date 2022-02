Sensex rises 111 pts to 58,577 in opening session; Nifty advances 34 pts to 17,497

Sensex rises 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening session; Nifty advances 34 points to 17,497.80.

Sensex rises 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening session.(MINT_PRINT)