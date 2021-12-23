Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex rises 385 points to 57,315 in closing session; Nifty up 117 points to settle at 17,073
business

Sensex rises 385 points to 57,315 in closing session; Nifty up 117 points to settle at 17,073

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, NTPC and Tech Mahindra.
BSE Sensex (File Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:37 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 385 points on Thursday following gains in index majors Infosys, ITC and HDFC amid a positive trend overseas.

The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,072.60.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, NTPC and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

"Indian markets opened in green following positive Asian market peers as investors reacted to studies about reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease with Omicron compared to Delta," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

During the afternoon session, markets continued their firm trade. Additional support came as rating agency ICRA stated that profitability of sugar, fertiliser and dairy sectors will remain stable in FY22, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

RELATED STORIES

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 75.22 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP