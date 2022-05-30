Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex, Nifty soar nearly 2% on gains in RIL, Infosys; extend rally to 3rd day

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at 55,925.74. During the day, it gained 1,197.99 points or 2.18 per cent to 56,082.65.
From the Sensex pack, Titan, M&M, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the leading gainers.(Reuters file photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Extending their rally to a third straight day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 2 per cent on Monday on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a firm trend in global equities.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 308.95 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 16,661.40.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, M&M, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the leading gainers.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and ITC were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled with gains after China eased Covid-19 curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the green during the afternoon trade. Stock markets in the US ended significantly higher on Friday.

The Sensex rallied 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 54,884.66 on Friday. The Nifty jumped 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 16,352.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.43 per cent to USD 119.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree as they offloaded shares worth 1,943.10 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

