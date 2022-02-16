Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex slips 145 points to close at 57,996; Nifty down 30 points at 17,322

The 30-share benchmark swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 -- marking a loss of 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent.
BSE Sensex(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 04:18 PM IST
PTI |

The BSE gauge Sensex closed below the key 58,000-level after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, dragged lower mainly by banking, metal and auto shares.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty swung between gains and losses before settling 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 17,322.20.

On the Sensex chart, NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bjaja Finance were among the major laggards. Of the index constituents, 22 shares closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed with significant gains as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dissipated.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.19 per cent to USD 93.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth 2,298.76 crore, according to stock exchange data.

