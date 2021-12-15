Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex slips for 4th day straight in closing bell, down by 329 points; Nifty below 17,250 mark

Sensex slipped for the fourth day tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, New Delhi

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 329 points on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share index slumped 329.06 points or 0.57 per cent to end 57,788.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 103.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,221.40.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti and L&T were among the gainers.

According to analysts, weak global cues and continued foreign fund outflow are weighing on market sentiment.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Tokyo and Seoul were positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 per cent to USD 73.04 per barrel.

