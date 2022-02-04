Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / In opening trade, Sensex declines 220 points to 58,568; Nifty slumps 73 points to 17,487
business

In opening trade, Sensex declines 220 points to 58,568; Nifty slumps 73 points to 17,487

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and HDFC.
BSE Sensex (File Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 09:19 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 220 points in opening trade on Friday, tracking weakness in index heavyweights Wipro, TCS, Infosys and RIL amid a mixed trend in the global market.

Persistent foreign capital outflows also affected the market sentiment, traders said.

The BSE gauge was trading 220.21 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 58,567.81 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty fell 72.85 points or 0.41 per cent to 17,487.35.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and HDFC.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, ITC and NTPC were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 58,788.02. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent to 17,560.20.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.

RELATED STORIES

Chinese markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Stock exchanges in the US finished with deep losses in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.44 per cent to USD 91.51 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth 1,597.54 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP