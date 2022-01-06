Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex tanks 489 points to open at 59,733; Nifty loses 142 points to reach 17,782

The BSE index was trading 489.89 points or 0.81% lower at 59,733.26 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty slipped 142.95 points or 0.80% to 17,782.30.
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 09:40 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 450 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 120 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 17,925.25.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.13 per cent to USD 79.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth 336.83 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

