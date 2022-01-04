Sensex zooms 672 points to end day in green at 59,855; Nifty around 17,800

The Indian equities markets witnessed a strong rally for the third consecutive sessions on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging nearly 700 points led by broad-based buying support.

Investors have become richer by nearly ₹5 lakh crore in just two days of trading in the new calendar year.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 59,855.93 points, which is 672.71 points or 1.14 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 59,183.22 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 1.02 per cent or 179.55 points to 17,805.25 points.