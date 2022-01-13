Sony WF-1000XM4: Perfect example of wireless earbuds justifying a premium price

Things don’t just change with the passage of time. They can get more complicated, too. In a matter of more than two years, to be precise, in this case. It was in mid-2020 when Sony unleased its flagship take on true wireless earbuds, called the WF-1000XM3. At the time, and for a long time after that, those earbuds were the defining option for anyone who didn’t want an Apple AirPods Pro. That would mostly be a lot of folks with Android phones.

Fast forward to now. Things could have been complicated for the Sony WF-1000XM4, which arrives in early 2022. There are competent wireless earbuds with all the luxuries of active noise cancellation and discernible music delivery that cost much lesser. OnePlus Buds Pro and Nothing ear (1) are two outstanding examples. Acknowledging the changing themes, Sony has given the WF-1000XM4 more tools. These earbuds have grown up (by that we mean become smaller), new audio hardware and algorithms, for starters.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 carries a price tag of ₹19,990. That’s less than the Apple AirPods Pro (around ₹24,900), around the same money as you would spend on a Jabra Elite 7 Pro (around ₹18,999), but we cannot ignore the OnePlus Buds Pro (around ₹9,990), too. That is how wide the spectrum of options is, if you’re insistent on noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

We must start with the design. The charging case of the Sony WF-1000XM4 is as much as 40% smaller than the WF-1000XM3. The earbuds themselves are 10% smaller. All by-products of redesigned internal components in the buds and the case, including a higher density but smaller sized (not smaller capacity) battery. What’s been taken away is the gorgeous dual-colour finish which the charging case of the predecessor offered – the black and golden is something a simple matte black or white case cannot match up to, as is the case now.

Sony has done a course correction by giving the WF-1000XM4 water and sweat resistance with the IPX4 rating. To have missed that now, in premium wireless earbuds, would have been indefensible. The buds themselves are less pill-shaped and more rounded. It gives the impression that the newer buds are smaller than the 10% size reduction that Sony quotes. The only colour which the buds get is the circular accent around the microphone. That’s a subtle shade of golden.

Despite the case being much smaller than before, it is still thicker than the AirPods Pro case. The addition of wireless charging is an added convenience. Battery life is a step or two ahead of most rivals – the ballpark for earbud batteries for a single charge is around six hours, best case scenario.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 can last a bit more than eight hours with active noise cancellation enabled at the highest setting, and just a bit more than 11 hours with it turned off. Using the case for topping these up, and with ANC off, you’ll go as long as 36 hours of use before needing to plug this for charge.

Noise cancellation was a strong point for the Sony WF-1000XM3, and that advantage is stretched further with the WF-1000XM4. There’s a new processor, called V1, that’s doing an even better job of isolating you from the noise in the vicinity (among other audio-processing tasks).

The companion app for phones (Sony Headphones app; free for Android and iOS) allows fine control over how much isolation you’d want. If you need as much, they can be more intense with isolation than the Apple AirPods Pro, the OnePlus Pro Buds and anything that Samsung has in the earbuds line-up.

You might want to test these to the limit in a crowded coffee shop or public transport, for instance, and part of the reason why the ANC is able to do a stellar job is also the design tweaks for a snug fit in the ear. But remember, comfort level with ANC at different intensities is subjective – if your ear feels discomfort, dial it down. It is likely that Adaptive mode may be the easiest pick.

Inside each earbud is a 6mm audio driver. The size is the same as before, but the unit is new, with a larger magnet and a tweaked diaphragm. Listen to You’re All I Want by Cigarettes After Sex and Love Again (Imanbek remix) by Dua Lipa and you’ll get an idea of the ease with which the WF-1000XM4 can handle diversity in music. There is a very slight hint that the lower frequencies have been dialed up a notch for better bass, but nothing takes away from the mids or the uppers, and the serving up of the smallest of details in a soundstage.

You have granular control over sound via the companion app, including EQ and bass boost tweaks. There is a setting in the app called DSEE Extreme – we noticed that if you slide this to on, Apple Music doesn’t serve up Lossless or Hi-Res Lossless quality. This is something we noticed on the iPhone as well as Android. Best is to leave this off, unless you’ll be listening to lower quality streaming (Spotify, JioSaavn etc.).

We must talk about the eartips. Sony is shipping a new material, which feels like a mix between foam and silicon. These are claimed to work better for noise cancellation usage, in which case, you might as well pick the size that works best for you and leave them on.

Yet, while the Sony WF-1000XM4 comes close to perfection, there are still some gaps that put it in the almost perfect bucket. This doesn’t support simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity with two devices at the same time. You’ll not be able to use these with your phone and laptop, for instance, and smartly switch when needed. Even if it isn’t a big deal for most users, it is still a miss on premium wireless earbuds. Jabra’s earbuds have done this brilliantly for years. The OnePlus Buds Pro added it via a firmware update.

Secondly, call quality isn’t as good as the Apple AirPods Pro. There are beamforming microphones in the earbuds, which theoretically should zone in better on your sound when you’re speaking. Then there are bone conduction sensors themselves which tell it when you may be speaking. But it is the ambient noise isolation to keep the din around you at a minimal, which we suspect ends up somewhat isolating your voice too. Callers have complained that the sound they hear on a call with us sounded distant and at times there is an aggressive clamping down on the overall tone.

Then there is the promise of 360-degree sound promise, which doesn’t work with the most popular music streaming apps. That’s where Apple’s Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos work together seamlessly, at least on Apple Music and Apple’s hardware including the iPhone, Apple TV and Mac. In case of the Sony WF-1000XM4, you must have a recent Sony Bravia TV to be able to take advantage.

Last but not least is the ear shape analysis feature. The process is unnecessarily clunky – you need to take photos of each ear (which Sony says will be deleted from their research data after 30 days) and the images will be sent to a Sony server for analysis. Apple AirPods Pro do no such thing with Spatial Audio. It is as good as a plug-and-play implementation.

Sony’s approach with the WF-1000XM4 is quite simply one where they attempt to pack in a lot of features and hope to appeal to the widest demographic of potential buyers. More features tend to justify a price tag. It definitely isn’t in vain, backing that up unquestionably top-notch sound (not many earbuds can match this), ease of use and battery life.

By far, it’s still the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds you can buy. But just don’t fall for the extras, that’s where Apple remains unmatched with the AirPods Pro experience.

