South Korean shares flat after Tuesday rally

Reuters |
May 08, 2024 07:16 AM IST

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday after rising more than 2% in the previous session, as gains in battery makers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers countered losses in chip and auto stocks.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose slightly.

** The benchmark KOSPI stood at 2,734.41 as of 0114 GMT, up by just 0.05 point, or less than 0.01%.

** On Tuesday, the KOSPI rose 2.2% in its biggest one-day gain since March 21, catching up with a rally that was fuelled by last week's softer-than-expected U.S. employment data.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to hold interest rates steady for an "extended period," and possibly all year, due to stalled inflation buoyed in part by housing market strength, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers fell, while battery makers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers climbed. Most of them rose or fell by less than 1%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 408 shares advanced, while 429 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 41.8 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,364.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% lower than its previous close at 1,360.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 104.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 3.451%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 3.539%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

