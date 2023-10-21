Meet man who bought 20 crore flat in Mumbai; check full details of deal

Surinder Chawla, the Managing Director of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, recently acquired a luxurious duplex apartment spanning 2,516 square feet of carpet area in the upscale Indiabulls Sky Forest tower in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel district, as revealed by documents sourced from Zapkey.com, Moneycontrol reported. Surinder Chawla was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank in January.(LinkedIn)

Situated on one of the higher floors, this residence boasts an exclusive area of 972 square feet in addition to the generous carpet space. To accommodate a luxury lifestyle, the duplex apartment is accompanied by four parking spaces.

Official records indicate that the property transaction was formally registered on August 22, 2023.

Who is Surinder Chawla the new MD, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank?

• In January, Surinder Chawla was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank by One 97 Communications.

• Chawla has an extensive over 28-year career in Retail Banking, having worked at renowned institutions including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

• Before joining Paytm Payments Bank, Chawla held the position of Head - Branch Banking at RBL Bank, where he focused on expanding the CASA (Current Account Savings Account) base, fee revenue, and cross-selling through various channels.

• Prior to his time at RBL Bank, Chawla spent approximately 12 years in senior management roles at HDFC Bank, culminating in his role as Head of the Retail Liabilities Product Group.

• During his tenure at HDFC Bank, he also served as the Senior Executive Vice President and held leadership positions for different regions, including the Southern, Eastern, and Northern regions.

