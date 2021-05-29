Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tata acquires majority stake in BigBasket, invests $219 million
business

Tata acquires majority stake in BigBasket, invests $219 million

Filings showed that Tata Digital had committed in an investment of ₹1,591 crore ($219 million) in BigBasket, of which the e-grocer has received ₹1,116 crore (about $154 million) in the first tranche.
By Binu Paul, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the owner and operator of BigBasket’s B2B business, issued 11 million fully paid-up and 4.7 million partly paid-up equity shares at 1,005.59 a share to Tata Digital to raise 1,116 crore (around $154 million).(File photo for representation)

Tata group has completed the purchase of a majority stake in online grocer BigBasket that would pitch the conglomerate against established heavyweights such as Amazon, Reliance Industries, and Flipkart. The deal was carried out by Tata Digital, a wholly-owned unit of Tata group’s holding entity Tata Sons.

Filings showed that Tata Digital had committed in an investment of 1,591 crore ($219 million) in BigBasket, of which the e-grocer has received 1,116 crore (about $154 million) in the first tranche.

Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the owner and operator of BigBasket’s B2B business, issued 11 million fully paid-up and 4.7 million partly paid-up equity shares at 1,005.59 a share to Tata Digital to raise 1,116 crore (around $154 million), according to filings with the corporate affairs ministry dated May 25.

“Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s consumption basket in India and BigBasket fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome BigBasket as a part of Tata Digital,” Tata Digital chief executive Pratik Pal said.

Emailed queries to BigBasket remained unanswered until press time.

The announcement comes about a month after the Competition Commission of India approved a proposal by Tata Digital to buy up to 64.3% in Supermarket Grocery Supplies via a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata group bigbasket
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP