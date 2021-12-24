Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tesla deactivates video games in moving cars after US safety probe
business

Tesla deactivates video games in moving cars after US safety probe

Tesla has informed the NHTSA that a software update will lock the "Passenger Play" feature and make it unusable when the vehicle is in motion.
Tesla models which have been affected are 3, S, X and Y. (AP File Photo)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Electric automaker Tesla will update its vehicle software to prevent drivers from playing video games on the console while its cars are moving, the US traffic safety regulator has said.

The move by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) follows an announcement on Wednesday that it had opened a formal investigation on 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow drivers to play games on the front centre touchscreen while the vehicle was moving.

"Following the opening of a preliminary evaluation of Tesla's 'Passenger Play,' Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this feature," an NHTSA spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP.

"In a new software update, 'Passenger Play' will now be locked and unusable when the vehicle is in motion,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said Tesla has informed the NHTSA that a software update will lock the "Passenger Play" feature and make it unusable when the vehicle is in motion.

RELATED STORIES

The affected models are Models 3, S, X and Y.

The NHTSA said the option to engage Passenger Play on the main display during driving made drivers susceptible to distraction and raised the risks of an accident. NHTSA undertook the probe following a customer complaint earlier this year.

Experts have raised concerns that drivers may not pay attention on the road, especially when Tesla vehicles are operating in a semi-autonomous mode known as Autopilot.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla elon musk
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP