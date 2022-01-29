The widening scope and relevance of Google’s Digitization Fund for India

Google’s announcement of a $1 billion investment in Airtel is the latest expansion for the tech giant’s Google for India Digitization Fund. There will be two parts to this investment, with the larger focus on the upcoming 5G rollout that’ll impact us all, as well as for cloud ecosystem for businesses. With this investment, Google becomes an outlier having also invested in Reliance Jio – no other company has made investments in the two telecom giants, and arch-rivals, In India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The focus for this partnership and investment is two pronged – consumers, that’s you and us, as well as push 5G and cloud ecosystems which will be important for small and medium businesses. The talk of devices stands out. By that, we assume affordable Android smartphones. Perhaps on the lines of the JioPhone Next, the ultra-affordable Android phone that Google and Reliance Jio developed together.

“As a part of our first commercial agreement under this deal, we will work to scale Airtel’s extensive offerings that cover a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs,” says Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President of Google India in an official statement. Google has been working on what it calls an India-focused Android experience, the idea being to get new users connected to the internet and in their local languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The way the $1 billion investment in Airtel is structured, the $700 million will be an equity investment in Airtel. This works out to a 1.28% stake in Bharti Airtel. The $300 million investment will be spread over the next few years, for what has been classified as commercial agreements. These will include the possible and expected development of affordable Android phones and technology for 5G networks.

Airtel is already using Google’s Evolved Packet Core & Software Defined Network framework – this is to provide converged voice and data services on mobile networks. In fact, this is 5G ready, with the commercial 5G rollout expected sometime later this year. Airtel has often said their existing networks are ready for 5G, they just need to flip a switch once the spectrum is allotted, and approvals are in place. Now, Airtel will have access to Google’s advanced network solutions as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Google announced the Digitization Fund for India in 2020. Then, the promised numbers were an investment of ₹75,000 crore (or approximately $10 billion), over the next 7 years. Specific focus areas for this time frame are building new products and services for users in India, access to internet and services in local Indian languages as well as developing and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for education, healthcare, and agriculture.

An example of an app developed in India which has since seen global availability, is Google Pay. It was earlier known as Google Tez, and at this time, is the second largest digital payments platform for unified payments interface (UPI) transactions. PhonePe leads the numbers.

In June last year, Google made the biggest move on the consumer side of things for the Digitization Fund for India initiative, till then. They began working with Reliance Jio to make an affordable Android phone. This, a year after announcing the ₹33,737 crore (around $4.5 billion) investment in Jio Platforms Ltd. – this was the first investment for the Digitization Fund for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October, the JioPhone Next rolled out. The highlights were the heavily customized Android OS called Pragati OS, a ‘Nearby Share’ feature for transferring files without using mobile data, translate feature (for 10 Indian languages) embedded across the interface and Google Assistant understanding voice commands in 10 Indian languages.

The India focus for Google hasn’t been restricted to just the Digitization Fund for India. Over the last 12 months and a bit more, specific India-focused functionality has been added across platforms. Google Assistant allowing users with voice commands to book a vaccination slot via the CoWIN app (this worked with 8 Indian languages) is expected to roll out early this year.

Google Search now gives the option for users to curate search results for websites and pages in the language they’ve set as preferred (this supports 5 Indian languages). Google Pay supports voice commands for payments – users can spell out the account number in Hindi or English.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Airtel, having Google on its side helps on a variety of fronts. Reaching out to new users or those millions who are still using feature phones, with affordable Android phones. How customized this will be (would the Pragati OS be a reference point?), is anyone’s guess at this time. The 5G networks, which will be enabled sooner rather than later, will require network virtualisation and optimisations to improve performance of voice and data, particularly in high usage areas.

And then there are million or so small and medium businesses that Airtel works with for its enterprise connectivity services – they will be the base to reach out to for cloud services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON