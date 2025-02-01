Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 01-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 01, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 84513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8451.3 per gm, up by 1310.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7748.3 per gm, up by 1200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.53%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.44%. The silver rate is 102700.0 per kg, up by 1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 84513.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of gold was 83033.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 82593.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of silver was 99500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 100600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 84361.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of gold was 82881.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 82441.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 109800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of silver was 106600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 107700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 84367.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of gold was 82887.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 82447.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 102000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of silver was 98800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 84365.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of gold was 82885.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 82445.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 31-01-2025, the price of silver was 100300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-01-2025 was 101400.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 83137.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.094 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95350.0 per kg, up by 0.167 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On