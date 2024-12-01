Today Gold Rate 01-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate has experienced a decrease today, with the price of 24 carat gold being reported at ₹7817.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹120.0. In addition, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7167.3 per gram, also down by ₹120.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has changed by 2.95%, and in the last month, it has shifted by 4.14%. The current silver price is ₹94600.0 per kg, which has decreased by ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹78173.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹77513.0 for 10 grams reported yesterday, 30-11-2024, and a decrease from the price of ₹79803.0 for 10 grams recorded last week on 25-11-2024.

For silver in Delhi, the current rate is ₹94600.0 per kg, which is higher than yesterday's price of ₹92500.0 per kg and lower than the price of ₹95000.0 per kg from last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹78021.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹77361.0 reported yesterday and a decrease from the ₹79651.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹102700.0 per kg, up from ₹100600.0 yesterday and down from ₹103600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹78027.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹77367.0 yesterday and ₹79657.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is noted at ₹93900.0 per kg, an increase from ₹91800.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹94300.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹78025.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from ₹77365.0 reported yesterday and down from ₹79655.0 last week.

The current silver rate in Kolkata is ₹95400.0 per kg, which is higher than ₹93300.0 yesterday but lower than ₹95800.0 last week.

Furthermore, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹76400.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.893 at the time of publication.

Additionally, the silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹92947.0 per kg, up by ₹1.204 at the time of publishing.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Moreover, international elements such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates within the Indian market.