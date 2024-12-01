Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 01-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 01, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78173.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94600.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate has experienced a decrease today, with the price of 24 carat gold being reported at 7817.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 120.0. In addition, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7167.3 per gram, also down by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has changed by 2.95%, and in the last month, it has shifted by 4.14%. The current silver price is 94600.0 per kg, which has decreased by 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 78173.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 77513.0 for 10 grams reported yesterday, 30-11-2024, and a decrease from the price of 79803.0 for 10 grams recorded last week on 25-11-2024.

For silver in Delhi, the current rate is 94600.0 per kg, which is higher than yesterday's price of 92500.0 per kg and lower than the price of 95000.0 per kg from last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 78021.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from 77361.0 reported yesterday and a decrease from the 79651.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 102700.0 per kg, up from 100600.0 yesterday and down from 103600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 78027.0 for 10 grams, compared to 77367.0 yesterday and 79657.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is noted at 93900.0 per kg, an increase from 91800.0 yesterday and a decrease from 94300.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 78025.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from 77365.0 reported yesterday and down from 79655.0 last week.

The current silver rate in Kolkata is 95400.0 per kg, which is higher than 93300.0 yesterday but lower than 95800.0 last week.

Furthermore, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76400.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.893 at the time of publication.

Additionally, the silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92947.0 per kg, up by 1.204 at the time of publishing.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Moreover, international elements such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates
