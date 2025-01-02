Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 02-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 02, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 93500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7818.3 per gm, up by 460.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7168.3 per gm, up by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.35%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -0.28%. The silver rate is 93500.0 per kg, unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78183.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of gold was 78183.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 77913.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 93500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of silver was 95400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 95700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78031.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of gold was 78031.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 77761.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of silver was 102500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 102800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78037.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of gold was 78037.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 77767.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 92800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 94100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78035.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of gold was 78035.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 77765.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-01-2025, the price of silver was 96200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-12-2024 was 96500.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77742.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.195 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90205.0 per kg, up by 0.924 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On