Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 02-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 02, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 84663.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102600.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold rising to 8466.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 150.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is currently 7762.3 per gram, which is an increase of 140.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by -0.75% over the past week, and there has been a decline of -4.59% over the last month. The silver rate has been recorded at 102600.0 per kg, which is a decrease of 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 84663.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from yesterday's price of 83203.0 for the same quantity on 01-02-2025, and a rise from 82583.0 recorded last week on 27-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 102600.0 per kg, showing an increase from yesterday's price of 101700.0 per kg, and a rise from 100500.0 per kg noted last week on 27-01-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate is currently 84511.0 for 10 grams, up from 83051.0 yesterday and 82431.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is now 109700.0 per kg, an increase from 108800.0 yesterday and 107600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is reported at 84517.0 for 10 grams, compared to 83057.0 yesterday and 82437.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is 101900.0 per kg, which is an increase from 101000.0 yesterday and 99800.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 84515.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from 83055.0 yesterday and 82435.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 103400.0 per kg, up from 102500.0 yesterday and 101300.0 last week.

Currently, gold futures for June 2025 on MCX are trading at 83450.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.471 at the time of publishing.

Silver futures for May 2025 are trading at 95205.0 per kg, with an increase of 0.015 as of the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact the gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On