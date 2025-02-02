Today Gold Rate 02-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold rising to ₹8466.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹150.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is currently ₹7762.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹140.0. Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by -0.75% over the past week, and there has been a decline of -4.59% over the last month. The silver rate has been recorded at ₹102600.0 per kg, which is a decrease of ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹84663.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from yesterday's price of ₹83203.0 for the same quantity on 01-02-2025, and a rise from ₹82583.0 recorded last week on 27-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹102600.0 per kg, showing an increase from yesterday's price of ₹101700.0 per kg, and a rise from ₹100500.0 per kg noted last week on 27-01-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate is currently ₹84511.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹83051.0 yesterday and ₹82431.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is now ₹109700.0 per kg, an increase from ₹108800.0 yesterday and ₹107600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is reported at ₹84517.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹83057.0 yesterday and ₹82437.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹101900.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹101000.0 yesterday and ₹99800.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹84515.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹83055.0 yesterday and ₹82435.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹103400.0 per kg, up from ₹102500.0 yesterday and ₹101300.0 last week.

Currently, gold futures for June 2025 on MCX are trading at ₹83450.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of ₹0.471 at the time of publishing.

Silver futures for May 2025 are trading at ₹95205.0 per kg, with an increase of ₹0.015 as of the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact the gold rates in the Indian market.