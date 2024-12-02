Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 02-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 02, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78163.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7816.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7166.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.54%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 2.91%. The silver rate is 94500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78163.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of gold was 78293.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 78713.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 94500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of silver was 94700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 94500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78011.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of gold was 78141.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 78561.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of silver was 102800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 103100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78017.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of gold was 78147.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 78567.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of silver was 94000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 93800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78015.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of gold was 78145.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 78565.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-12-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-11-2024 was 95300.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 75700.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.882 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90238.0 per kg, down by 1.065 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On