Today Gold Rate 03-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 03, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 93500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7851.3 per gm, up by 330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7198.3 per gm, up by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.59%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.28%. The silver rate is 93500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78513.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was 77723.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 78183.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 93500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was 93500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 95500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78361.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was 77571.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 78031.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was 100600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78367.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was 77577.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 78037.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 92800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was 92800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78365.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was 77575.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 78035.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was 94300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77859.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.183 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91070.0 per kg, up by 0.167 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies play significant roles in determining prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
