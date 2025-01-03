Today Gold Rate 03-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7851.3 per gm, up by ₹330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7198.3 per gm, up by ₹300.0. Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.59%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.28%. The silver rate is ₹93500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹78513.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was ₹77723.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78183.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹93500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was ₹93500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹95500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹78361.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was ₹77571.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78031.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was ₹100600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹78367.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was ₹77577.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78037.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹92800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was ₹92800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹78365.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of gold was ₹77575.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78035.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-01-2025, the price of silver was ₹94300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-12-2024 was ₹96300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹77859.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.183 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹91070.0 per kg, up by ₹0.167 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies play significant roles in determining prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.