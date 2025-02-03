Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 03-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 03, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 84653.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8465.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7761.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.48%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -6.66%. The silver rate is 102500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 84653.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of gold was 84513.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 82413.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of silver was 102700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 84501.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of gold was 84361.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 82261.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of silver was 109800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 84507.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of gold was 84367.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 82267.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of silver was 102000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 98800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 84505.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of gold was 84365.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 82265.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-02-2025, the price of silver was 103500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 28-01-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 82188.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.265 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94890.0 per kg, down by 0.208 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

