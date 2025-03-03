Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 03-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86783.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8678.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7956.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.21%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.69%. The silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 86783.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of gold was 87003.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 88053.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of silver was 100000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 104200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 86631.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of gold was 86851.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 87901.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 107600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of silver was 107600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 110800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 86637.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of gold was 86857.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 87907.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of silver was 99300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 103500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 86635.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of gold was 86855.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 87905.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 02-03-2025, the price of silver was 100800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-02-2025 was 105000.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On