Today Gold Rate 03-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced a decrease on Tuesday, with the price of 24 carat gold now at ₹7751.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹650.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7106.3 per gram, down by ₹600.0. Gold silver image

Over the last week, the rate for 24 carat gold has changed by -0.98%, while over the past month, it has increased by 3.07%. The silver rate is currently ₹94000.0 per kg, down by ₹500.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹77513.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from yesterday, where the price was ₹78173.0/10 grams, and it also shows a slight increase from last week’s price of ₹77403.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94000.0/Kg, down from ₹94600.0/Kg yesterday and up from ₹92500.0/Kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77361.0/10 grams, a drop from yesterday’s rate of ₹78021.0/10 grams, and it is also slightly higher than last week's price of ₹77251.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is recorded at ₹102100.0/Kg, down from ₹102700.0/Kg yesterday, and compared to last week’s price of ₹100600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is ₹77367.0/10 grams, a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹78027.0/10 grams and slightly above last week's price of ₹77257.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93300.0/Kg, down from ₹93900.0/Kg yesterday and higher than last week’s price of ₹91800.0/Kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77365.0/10 grams, down from ₹78025.0/10 grams yesterday, and slightly above last week's rate of ₹77255.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹94800.0/Kg, a decrease from ₹95400.0/Kg yesterday, compared to last week's price of ₹93300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹76840.0 per 10 gm, with a minor increase of ₹0.2 at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹89229.0 per kg, up by ₹0.602 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.