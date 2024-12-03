Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 03-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 03, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced a decrease on Tuesday, with the price of 24 carat gold now at 7751.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 650.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7106.3 per gram, down by 600.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the last week, the rate for 24 carat gold has changed by -0.98%, while over the past month, it has increased by 3.07%. The silver rate is currently 94000.0 per kg, down by 500.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at 77513.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from yesterday, where the price was 78173.0/10 grams, and it also shows a slight increase from last week’s price of 77403.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 94000.0/Kg, down from 94600.0/Kg yesterday and up from 92500.0/Kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77361.0/10 grams, a drop from yesterday’s rate of 78021.0/10 grams, and it is also slightly higher than last week's price of 77251.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is recorded at 102100.0/Kg, down from 102700.0/Kg yesterday, and compared to last week’s price of 100600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is 77367.0/10 grams, a decrease from yesterday's price of 78027.0/10 grams and slightly above last week's price of 77257.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93300.0/Kg, down from 93900.0/Kg yesterday and higher than last week’s price of 91800.0/Kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77365.0/10 grams, down from 78025.0/10 grams yesterday, and slightly above last week's rate of 77255.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 94800.0/Kg, a decrease from 95400.0/Kg yesterday, compared to last week's price of 93300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at 76840.0 per 10 gm, with a minor increase of 0.2 at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 89229.0 per kg, up by 0.602 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
