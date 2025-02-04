Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 04-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 04, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 84213.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8421.3 per gm, down by 440.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7721.3 per gm, down by 400.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -3.04%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -6.84%. The silver rate is 102500.0 per kg, unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 84213.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of gold was 84663.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 82093.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 84061.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of gold was 84511.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 81941.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of silver was 109700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 84067.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of gold was 84517.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 81947.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of silver was 101900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 98800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 84065.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of gold was 84515.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 81945.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 03-02-2025, the price of silver was 103400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-01-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 83499.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.21 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94355.0 per kg, up by 0.104 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On