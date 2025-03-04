Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 04-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 04, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86783.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8678.3 per gm, with no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7956.3 per gm, with no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has varied in the last week by 1.71%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.47%. The silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 86783.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 86793.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 26-02-2025 was 88273.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 100100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 104000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 86631.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 86641.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 88121.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 107600.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 107700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 110600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 86637.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 86647.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 88127.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 99400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 103300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 86635.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 86645.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 88125.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was 100900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was 104800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On