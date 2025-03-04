Today Gold Rate 04-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹8678.3 per gm, with no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7956.3 per gm, with no change. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has varied in the last week by 1.71%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.47%. The silver rate is ₹100000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹86783.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹86793.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 26-02-2025 was ₹88273.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹100100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹104000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹86631.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹86641.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88121.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹107600.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹107700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹110600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹86637.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹86647.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88127.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99300.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹99400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹103300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹86635.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹86645.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88125.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100800.0/Kg. The price of silver yesterday on 03-03-2025 was ₹100900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 26-02-2025 was ₹104800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.