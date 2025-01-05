Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 05-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 05, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78883.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates have experienced a decrease on Sunday. The current price for 24 carat gold is 7888.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 500.0. Additionally, the price for 22 carat gold is reported at 7232.3 per gram, down by 460.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.65%, while over the past month, the change is -0.56%. The silver rate is currently 94600.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of 1100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
The current gold rate in Delhi stands at 78883.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 04-01-2025, was 78513.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 30-12-2024, it was 78003.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
The silver rate in Delhi today is 94600.0 per kg. This is a decrease from yesterday's price of 93500.0 per kg and last week's price of 95400.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
In Chennai, the gold rate today is 78731.0 for 10 grams, down from 78361.0 yesterday and 77851.0 last week.

Silver rate in Chennai
The silver rate in Chennai today is 101700.0 per kg, compared to 100600.0 yesterday and 102500.0 last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 78737.0 for 10 grams, a slight increase from 78367.0 yesterday and 77857.0 last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai
The current silver rate in Mumbai is 93900.0 per kg, down from 92800.0 yesterday and 94900.0 last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata
In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 78735.0 for 10 grams, compared to 78365.0 yesterday and 77855.0 last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata
The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 95400.0 per kg, down from 94300.0 yesterday and 96200.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold futures for April 2025 on MCX were trading at 78127.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.483. Meanwhile, the silver futures for May 2025 were trading at 91001.0 per kg, up by 0.091.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Moreover, international factors like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On