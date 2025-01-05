Today Gold Rate 05-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates have experienced a decrease on Sunday. The current price for 24 carat gold is ₹7888.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹500.0. Additionally, the price for 22 carat gold is reported at ₹7232.3 per gram, down by ₹460.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.65%, while over the past month, the change is -0.56%. The silver rate is currently ₹94600.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of ₹1100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi

The current gold rate in Delhi stands at ₹78883.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 04-01-2025, was ₹78513.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 30-12-2024, it was ₹78003.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94600.0 per kg. This is a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹93500.0 per kg and last week's price of ₹95400.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹78731.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹78361.0 yesterday and ₹77851.0 last week.

Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101700.0 per kg, compared to ₹100600.0 yesterday and ₹102500.0 last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹78737.0 for 10 grams, a slight increase from ₹78367.0 yesterday and ₹77857.0 last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai

The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹93900.0 per kg, down from ₹92800.0 yesterday and ₹94900.0 last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹78735.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹78365.0 yesterday and ₹77855.0 last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹95400.0 per kg, down from ₹94300.0 yesterday and ₹96200.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold futures for April 2025 on MCX were trading at ₹78127.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.483. Meanwhile, the silver futures for May 2025 were trading at ₹91001.0 per kg, up by ₹0.091.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Moreover, international factors like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.