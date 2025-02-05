Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 05-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 05, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 85383.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8538.3 per gm, up by 1170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7828.3 per gm, up by 1070.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.91%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -6.83%. The silver rate is 101500.0 per kg, down by 1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 85383.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of gold was 84653.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 83033.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 101500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of silver was 102500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 85231.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of gold was 84501.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 82881.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 108600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of silver was 109600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 85237.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of gold was 84507.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 82887.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 100800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of silver was 101800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 98800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 85235.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of gold was 84505.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 82885.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 102300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-02-2025, the price of silver was 103300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-01-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84125.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.391 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95683.0 per kg, down by 0.027 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

