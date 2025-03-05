Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 05-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 05, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87563.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8756.3 per gm, up by 780.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8028.3 per gm, up by 720.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.38%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.96%. The silver rate is 101200.0 per kg, up by 1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 87563.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of gold was 86783.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 87983.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 101200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of silver was 100000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 101000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 87411.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of gold was 86631.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 87831.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 109800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of silver was 107600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 108600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 87417.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of gold was 86637.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 87837.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of silver was 99300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 87415.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of gold was 86635.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 87835.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-03-2025, the price of silver was 100800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-02-2025 was 101800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
