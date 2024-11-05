Today Gold Rate 05-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹8057.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price of 22 carat gold stands at ₹7382.3 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image





In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a slight increase of 0.07%, while over the past month, it has decreased by 3.4%. The silver rate is currently ₹100100.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.





Gold rate in Delhi is reported today at ₹80573.0/10 grams. Comparatively, yesterday, on 04-11-2024, the gold price was the same at ₹80573.0/10 grams, and last week, on 30-10-2024, it was slightly higher at ₹80633.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100100.0/Kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of ₹100100.0/Kg. However, last week, on 30-10-2024, the silver price was higher at ₹102200.0/Kg.





In Chennai, the gold rate today stands at ₹80421.0/10 grams, unchanged from yesterday's rate of ₹80421.0/10 grams. Last week, on 30-10-2024, the price was ₹80481.0/10 grams.





The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹108700.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price. However, last week, on 30-10-2024, it was higher at ₹110800.0/Kg.





In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹80427.0/10 grams, remaining the same as yesterday's price of ₹80427.0/10 grams. Last week, it was slightly higher at ₹80487.0/10 grams.





The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99400.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate. Last week, on 30-10-2024, the price was higher at ₹101500.0/Kg.





In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹80425.0/10 grams, consistent with yesterday's price of ₹80425.0/10 grams. Last week, on 30-10-2024, it was ₹80485.0/10 grams.





The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹100900.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate. Last week, on 30-10-2024, it was higher at ₹103000.0/Kg.





As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹78856.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.162. Meanwhile, silver futures for March 2025 are trading at ₹96640.0 per kg, down by ₹0.102.





The prices of gold and silver are influenced by numerous factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing dynamics. Additionally, international factors including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.