Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 05-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 05, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80573.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is 8057.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price of 22 carat gold stands at 7382.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a slight increase of 0.07%, while over the past month, it has decreased by 3.4%. The silver rate is currently 100100.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.



Gold rate in Delhi is reported today at 80573.0/10 grams. Comparatively, yesterday, on 04-11-2024, the gold price was the same at 80573.0/10 grams, and last week, on 30-10-2024, it was slightly higher at 80633.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi today is 100100.0/Kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of 100100.0/Kg. However, last week, on 30-10-2024, the silver price was higher at 102200.0/Kg.



In Chennai, the gold rate today stands at 80421.0/10 grams, unchanged from yesterday's rate of 80421.0/10 grams. Last week, on 30-10-2024, the price was 80481.0/10 grams.



The silver rate in Chennai is currently 108700.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price. However, last week, on 30-10-2024, it was higher at 110800.0/Kg.



In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 80427.0/10 grams, remaining the same as yesterday's price of 80427.0/10 grams. Last week, it was slightly higher at 80487.0/10 grams.



The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99400.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate. Last week, on 30-10-2024, the price was higher at 101500.0/Kg.



In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 80425.0/10 grams, consistent with yesterday's price of 80425.0/10 grams. Last week, on 30-10-2024, it was 80485.0/10 grams.



The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 100900.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate. Last week, on 30-10-2024, it was higher at 103000.0/Kg.



As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at 78856.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.162. Meanwhile, silver futures for March 2025 are trading at 96640.0 per kg, down by 0.102.



The prices of gold and silver are influenced by numerous factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing dynamics. Additionally, international factors including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //